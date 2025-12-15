Expand / Collapse search
Australian immigrant who tackled gunman 'riddled with bullets,' but 'said he’d do it again,' lawyer says

'He doesn’t regret what he did,' Sam Issa said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
Jewish community leader says Australian government failed to prevent rising antisemitic violence Video

Jewish community leader says Australian government failed to prevent rising antisemitic violence

Dionne Taylor, of the Australia/Israel Jewish Affairs Council, described months of escalating threats—culminating in deadly attacks, firebombings, and families now afraid to leave their homes—warning that repeated pleas for protection wentunanswered.

Ahmed al Ahmed, the Australian immigrant who heroically wrested a gun away from one of the shooters involved in the deadly antisemitic terror attack on Sunday in Australia, said he would do it all over again, his migration lawyer, Sam Issa, said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"He doesn’t regret what he did. He said he’d do it again. But the pain has started to take a toll on him," Sam Issa noted Monday night after visiting the wounded man, the outlet reported. "He’s not well at all. He’s riddled with bullets. Our hero is struggling at the moment."

The wounded Muslim father, 44, has daughters who are five and six-years-old, according to the outlet, which reported that he came to Australia from Syria in 2006 and later received citizenship in 2022.

‘WE WARNED THEM’ JEWISH LEADER SAYS AFTER BONDI BEACH TERROR ATTACK THAT KILLS 15

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns and Ahmed Al Ahmed

New South Wales Premier Chris Minns visits Ahmed Al Ahmed, 43, at a hospital in Sydney, Australia, on Dec. 15, 2025. (NSW premier Chris Minns Account / Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images)

"Ahmed’s a humble man, he’s not interested in coverage, he just did what he was compelled to do as a human being on that day," Issa noted, according to the outlet. "He gets that gratitude from being in Australia. This is his way of conveying his gratitude for staying in Australia, for being granted citizenship.

"He has really appreciated this community, and he felt that as a member of the community, he had to act that way and contribute."

RABBI SLAMS AUSTRALIA OVER BONDI MURDER OF TWO JEWISH LEADERS, ONE WITH ‘DEEP US TIES’

Expert calls for ‘increased police presence and security’ for Jews after Australia terror attack Video

At least 15 people were killed in the shooting.

ISRAELI KNESSET MEMBER SAYS AUSTRALIAN OFFICIALS ‘DID NOTHING’ AMID RISE OF ANTISEMITISM BEFORE SYDNEY ATTACK

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Anthony Albanese, Australia's prime minister, during a news conference in Sydney, Australia, on Monday, Dec. 15, 2025.  (Brent Lewin/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The attack "was an act of pure evil," "antisemitism," and "terrorism" that was "deliberately targeted at the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.

Alex Nitzberg is a writer for Fox News Digital.

