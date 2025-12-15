Australian immigrant who tackled gunman 'riddled with bullets,' but 'said he’d do it again,' lawyer says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ahmed al Ahmed, the Australian immigrant who heroically wrested a gun away from one of the shooters involved in the deadly antisemitic terror attack on Sunday in Australia, said he would do it all over again, his migration lawyer, Sam Issa, said, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

"He doesn’t regret what he did. He said he’d do it again. But the pain has started to take a toll on him," Sam Issa noted Monday night after visiting the wounded man, the outlet reported. "He’s not well at all. He’s riddled with bullets. Our hero is struggling at the moment."

The wounded Muslim father, 44, has daughters who are five and six-years-old, according to the outlet, which reported that he came to Australia from Syria in 2006 and later received citizenship in 2022.

‘WE WARNED THEM’ JEWISH LEADER SAYS AFTER BONDI BEACH TERROR ATTACK THAT KILLS 15

"Ahmed’s a humble man, he’s not interested in coverage, he just did what he was compelled to do as a human being on that day," Issa noted, according to the outlet. "He gets that gratitude from being in Australia. This is his way of conveying his gratitude for staying in Australia, for being granted citizenship.

"He has really appreciated this community, and he felt that as a member of the community, he had to act that way and contribute."

RABBI SLAMS AUSTRALIA OVER BONDI MURDER OF TWO JEWISH LEADERS, ONE WITH ‘DEEP US TIES’

At least 15 people were killed in the shooting.

ISRAELI KNESSET MEMBER SAYS AUSTRALIAN OFFICIALS ‘DID NOTHING’ AMID RISE OF ANTISEMITISM BEFORE SYDNEY ATTACK

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The attack "was an act of pure evil," "antisemitism," and "terrorism" that was "deliberately targeted at the Jewish community on the first day of Hanukkah," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.