Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Australia
Published

Australian detective interrupts his own news conference to rugby tackle fleeing suspect

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
close
Australian police detective stops news conference to tackle manVideo

Australian police detective stops news conference to tackle man

Australian police officer interrupts a news conference to complete a textbook rugby tackle of a man, now charged with public nuisance and stalking offenses.

An Australian detective is being praised for his rugby skills after he abruptly stopped a news conference to tackle a man who was fleeing after he reportedly made inappropriate comments to a young girl.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards was talking to reporters outside the Maroochydore Magistrates’ Court in Queensland Wednesday when shouts rang out behind him.

“Run!” one man can be heard shouting in the video obtained by Reuters, as another flees behind Edwards.

INFAMOUS AUSTRALIAN CULT LEADER KNOWN FOR BRAINWASHING CHILDREN, DEAD AT 98

Quick-thinking Edwards turned around, dropped his shoulder and took the suspect down in what many called a textbook tackle.

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards stopped a news conference to tackle a fleeing man. 

Detective Senior Sergeant Daren Edwards stopped a news conference to tackle a fleeing man.  (Reuters)

“He’s been inappropriate to my daughter,” the man chasing the suspect said.

The man, who has yet to be identified by police, was arrested and taken into custody by police.

NEAR-NAKED AUSTRALIAN MAN STOPS INTRUDER BY WIELDING DIDGERIDOO

“Look it’s just one of those things you know,” Edwards said to reporters with a visible wound to his head following the takedown.

“Obviously the man had just been released and a young lady walking down the street had comments made to her which were relayed to her father which obviously provoked her father.”

The suspect allegedly made inappropriate comments to the man's daughter. 

The suspect allegedly made inappropriate comments to the man's daughter.  (Reuters)

He was arrested for “further public nuisance,” he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Edwards, a former player with the Redcliffe Dolphins, told  The Sunshine Coast Daily it was “good tackle.”

“I dropped the shoulder and tackled him,” he said. “Right around the knees, it dropped him.”

Paulina Dedaj is a writer/ reporter for Fox News. Follow her on Twitter @PaulinaDedaj.