Australian travel bloggers arrested, held in notorious Iran prison

An Australian couple detained in a notorious prison in Iran have been identified as travel bloggers from Perth.

Jolie King and Mark Firkin are detained in Evin jail in the Iranian capital of Tehran, the federal government has confirmed.

“Our families hope to see Mark and Jolie safely home as soon as possible,” their families said in a statement today, issued by the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. “We have no further comment to make at this stage and ask that the media respects our privacy at this difficult time.”

NETANYAHU: IRAN DESTROYED SECRET NUCLEAR WEAPONS SITE AFTER ITS EXISTENCE WAS UNCOVERED

They were reportedly arrested for flying a drone without a license, according to Persian-language broadcaster Manato TV on Twitter.

The Times of London revealed the young British-Australian woman and her Australian partner were arrested 10 weeks ago.

King and Firkin have frequently used a drone in the photos and videos published of their travels through Australia, Asia, Europe and the Middle East.

King and Firkin run a YouTube channel called The Way Overland. Their last video was posted more than 11 weeks ago, in June this year, about driving through Pakistan.

Their last Instagram update on their shared account was posted on June 26.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The pair left Perth in July 2017 in a Toyota LandCruiser bound for the U.K.

“Our biggest motivation behind making the vlogs is to hopefully inspire anyone wanting to travel, and also try to break the stigma around travelling [sic]to countries which get a bad wrap [sic] in the media,” they said in a post on crowd-funding platform Patreon.

Click for more from News.com.au.