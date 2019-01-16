Australia records four of the hottest days on record in past 10 days as it struggles with heatwave

A scorching heat wave that's brought record-breaking temperatures to Australia is expected to bake the country until the weekend, bringing the threat of wildfires and causing fruit to burn from the inside out.

Australia's Bureau of Meteorology said that "extreme heatwave conditions" are forecast for the next 3 days in areas around Sydney and the capital of Canberra. A broad "severe heatwave" is being reported across southern and interior parts of the country.

"The past 4 days are in Australia's top 10 warmest days on record—and the trend looks like continuing today," the agency said. "Stay cool, check on loved ones & follow advice from health authorities."

Temperatures neared 122 degrees in some locations, with the city of Port Augusta recording a temperature on Wednesday of 120 degrees.

Tolga Ozkuzucu, a gardener and owner of Top Notch Gardens in the city of Mildura, told The Guardian he tries to work in the mornings to avoid the heat by afternoon.

“It’s been like hell," he said.

“You have to try and leave your tools in the shade. If you don’t, it burns your fingers," he said. "There’s not much you can do. And plenty of water. If you don’t have that, you’re in strife."

Officials declared a "Code Red" in parts of South Australia for the vulnerable and at risk from the heat, such as the homeless and elderly, according to News.com.au.

Premier Steven Marshall urged residents to take care during the very hot days and stay out of the sun as much as possible.

“These are extraordinary temperatures that are forecast this week,” the premier said.

The extreme heat is not just affecting people, but also produce.

Fruit growers in the area have said the heat is causing their produce to burn from the inside out.

Stone fruit grower and packer Dino Cerrachi told ABC News he's lost up to 30 percent of his crops this season.

"Basically, it just sort of cooks that side or that part of the fruit that has the direct sunlight for a length of time and it gives you an impression that it is soft, but it has actually gone jammy from being cooked," he said.

On Tuesday, officials in one Australian state announced plans to mechanically pump oxygen into lakes and rivers after hundreds of thousands of fish have died in heatwave conditions.

Forecasters say there is supposed to be a break in the heat by the weekend as winds shift, but it may begin to get warm again by next week.

