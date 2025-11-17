Auction of Holocaust-related items in Germany called off amid outcry

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Polish Minister of Foreign Affairs Radosław Sikorski announced that an auction of items connected to the Holocaust has been called off.

The planned auction had been connected with the Felzmann auction house in Germany.

"I spoke with the German Foreign Minister @JoWadephul regarding the planned auction in Neuss of items from the time of German terror during the Second World War. We agreed that such a scandal must be prevented," Sikorski noted in a Polish-language post on X, according to a translation.

"Thank you, minister @JoWadephul, for the information that the offensive auction of Holocaust artifacts has now been cancelled. Respect for victims requires the dignity of silence, not the din of commerce," he noted in an English-language post.

101-YEAR-OLD KRISTALLNACHT SURVIVOR WARNS CURRENT ERA ‘EQUIVALENT TO 1938’ ON ANNIVERSARY OF NAZI RIOT

Nazi Germany's horrific mass murder of Jews during World War II represents a major point in 20th century world history. Items that would have been up for auction included letters written by prisoners in concentration camps, as well as Gestapo index cards and other perpetrator documents, The Associated Press reported, citing German news agency dpa.

ARGENTINA REVEALS SECRET WWII FILES ON HITLER'S HENCHMEN WHO FLED BEFORE, AFTER THE WAR

There had been pushback against the plan for the auction.

For example, the Fritz Bauer Institute strongly objected to the Holocaust-related auction in a press release.

"The Fritz Bauer Institute protests against the planned auction by the Felzmann auction house and fundamentally opposes any commercial trade in documents relating to Nazi persecution and the Holocaust. No business should be conducted with such documents," a German-language press release declared, according to a translation.

STAR OF DAVID ERASED IN SHOCKING ATTACK ON HAMAS VICTIMS MEMORIAL OF JEWISH MOTHER, 2 YOUNG SONS

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For victims of Nazi persecution and Holocaust survivors, this auction is a cynical and shameless undertaking that leaves them outraged and speechless," Christoph Heubner of The International Auschwitz Committee declared in a statement, according to the AP. "We urge those responsible at the Felzmann auction house to show some basic decency and cancel the auction," he had noted in the statement, according to the outlet.