Attack on tourists by Egyptian forces lasted three hours, says Mexican survivor

The attack by Egyptian security forces that killed 12 people, including eight Mexican tourists, lasted for nearly three hours, according to one of the survivors, Susana Calderon.

Calderon, who lost her husband in the attack, spoke with a reporter from Mexican newspaper El Universal while in the Cairo hospital where she was taken after Sunday's attack.

"We were bombarded five times, always from the air. It all lasted about three hours," Calderon, who underwent surgery on her right arm, told the paper. "God wanted us to know what fear really is," she added.

Mexico's presidential airplane is flying six of its wounded tourists back to their home country.

The news of the extended attack comes as Egypt’s chief prosecutor issued a ban on news media coverage in the case, a move critics say is an attempt to conceal the real facts of the tragic mistake.

Mexico's Foreign Relations Department said Thursday that the victims were in stable condition and could be safely taken home for treatment.

Foreign Relations Secretary Claudia Ruiz Massieu said her office is trying to speed up the repatriation of the victims' bodies.

Four non-Mexicans tourists died in the attack on the convoy, which was led by Egyptian guides. Their nationalities were not confirmed.

"I'm in a total confusion, I don't know why," Calderon said, as quoted by El Universal. "I don't know, I don't quite understand," she added.

"Because you could see the fury with which they came."

