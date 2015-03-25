Expand / Collapse search
Last Update January 8, 2015

Arafat's widow says his successors must seek justice after findings suggest he was poisoned

RAMALLAH, West Bank – Yasser Arafat's widow says the Palestinian leadership must seek justice for her husband after Swiss scientists found evidence suggesting he was poisoned by the radioactive substance polonium-210.

Suha Arafat spoke to the The Associated Press from Qatar on Thursday after she received the results of an examination of her husband's remains.

Arafat died in 2004 in France, a month after falling ill at his Israeli-besieged West Bank compound. Palestinian officials have alleged Israel poisoned Arafat, a claim Israel denies.

Suha Arafat did not mention Israel, but said Thursday that only countries with nuclear capabilities have access to polonium. She says her husband's death was a crime and that his successors "have to find the tools and pursue the legal case" in international courts.

Palestinian officials plan a news conference Friday.