Australia

Anti-Israel college protests spread to Australia as encampments pop up

Scuffle reported between opposing groups at University of Sydney

Greg Norman By Greg Norman Fox News
Published | Updated
Pro-Palestinian, pro-Israeli groups square off at University of Sydney in Australia Video

Anti-Israel protest encampments are spreading to universities in Australia. (Credit: APTN)

The anti-Israel protests that are sweeping college campuses across America are going global with pro-Palestinian encampments now popping up at numerous universities in Australia. 

Images have captured hundreds of activists on Friday rallying around tents set up on the campus of the University of Sydney, calling for the institution to divest from companies with links to Israel. 

"Once you understand what is going on you have a responsibility to try and get involved and raise awareness and show solidarity," one attendee told Reuters. He was identified as a 39-year-old father who brought his 2-year-old child to the scene to demonstrate that it is not just students protesting the war in Gaza. 

At a counter-protest several hundred yards away, a crowd gathered around Australian and Israeli flags and listened to speakers who said the pro-Palestinian demonstrations are making Jewish students and staff feel unsafe on campus, according to Reuters. 

MORE THAN 2,000 HAVE BEEN ARRESTED DURING ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS AT US COLLEGE CAMPUSES 

Anti-Israel protest at University of Australia

Pro-Palestinian protesters gather at the University of Sydney in Sydney, Australia, on Friday, May 3.  (Ayush Kumar/AFP via Getty Images)

"There's no space for anybody else, walking through campus chanting 'Intifada' and 'from the river to the sea' it does something, it's scary," one speaker reportedly said. 

Other encampments have popped up at universities in the cities of Melbourne and Canberra, Reuters reports. 

University of Sydney Vice Chancellor Mark Scott said Friday that there was space for both groups of protesters. 

POLICE ARREST 30 AT PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS OCCUPY LIBRARY TWICE IN ONE DAY 

Tent encampment at University of Sydney

A pro-Palestinian encampment has been set up on the campus of the University of Sydney in Australia. (Ayush Kumar/AFP via Getty Images)

"They may strongly disagree with the matters that have been discussed. ... We can host that conversation and we should be able to do that in a non-threatening way," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation. 

Scott said not all of the protesters were students, and that some might not be committed to peaceful and productive engagement.  

"We are working with security and police," he added. 

Pro-Israeli demonstrators at University of Sydney

A line of security divides pro-Israeli protesters from reaching pro-Palestinian protesters during a rally at the University of Sydney on Friday, May 3. (Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images)

At one point there was a scuffle between the two groups at the University of Sydney, the Associated Press reported, citing ABC, but added that both sides later backed off due to security. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.