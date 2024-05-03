Anti-Israel college protests spread to Australia as encampments pop up

The anti-Israel protests that are sweeping college campuses across America are going global with pro-Palestinian encampments now popping up at numerous universities in Australia.

Images have captured hundreds of activists on Friday rallying around tents set up on the campus of the University of Sydney, calling for the institution to divest from companies with links to Israel.

"Once you understand what is going on you have a responsibility to try and get involved and raise awareness and show solidarity," one attendee told Reuters. He was identified as a 39-year-old father who brought his 2-year-old child to the scene to demonstrate that it is not just students protesting the war in Gaza.

At a counter-protest several hundred yards away, a crowd gathered around Australian and Israeli flags and listened to speakers who said the pro-Palestinian demonstrations are making Jewish students and staff feel unsafe on campus, according to Reuters.

MORE THAN 2,000 HAVE BEEN ARRESTED DURING ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTS AT US COLLEGE CAMPUSES

"There's no space for anybody else, walking through campus chanting 'Intifada' and 'from the river to the sea' it does something, it's scary," one speaker reportedly said.

Other encampments have popped up at universities in the cities of Melbourne and Canberra, Reuters reports.

University of Sydney Vice Chancellor Mark Scott said Friday that there was space for both groups of protesters.

POLICE ARREST 30 AT PORTLAND STATE UNIVERSITY AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS OCCUPY LIBRARY TWICE IN ONE DAY

"They may strongly disagree with the matters that have been discussed. ... We can host that conversation and we should be able to do that in a non-threatening way," he told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Scott said not all of the protesters were students, and that some might not be committed to peaceful and productive engagement.

"We are working with security and police," he added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

At one point there was a scuffle between the two groups at the University of Sydney, the Associated Press reported, citing ABC, but added that both sides later backed off due to security.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.