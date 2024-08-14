Ana Maria Knezevich missing: Federal authorities say no blood found at scene where Florida woman disappeared

Federal and international authorities are reportedly backtracking after saying that newly disclosed evidence showed that no blood was found at the Spain apartment where a Florida woman vanished.

Ana Maria Knezevich, 40, was last seen in Madrid, Spain, on Feb. 2 around 10 p.m., just 30 minutes after a man wearing a motorcycle helmet spray-painted surveillance cameras in her apartment building in the Salamanca quarter .

According to the Miami Herald, lawyers for her husband, David Knezevich, are pushing back against the prosecution's case due to the alleged lack of forensic evidence found at the scene.

"There was no blood, no struggle ... no sign of foul play," Knezevich’s lead attorney, Jayne Weintraub, said. "He’s being detained in a United States court for something that happened in Spain — if it happened in Spain."

At a recent hearing, Magistrate Judge Edwin Torres said that the evidence was "challengeable," pointing to the absence of blood evidence found at the Madrid apartment.

"I agree with you that some of their evidence is challengeable," Torres said.

Torres also pointed to previous evidence that saw Knezevich purchasing duct tape and spray paint at a nearby hardware store.

"Doesn’t that make their case stronger?" Torres said.

Ana and David ran an IT company together in South Florida, and they were also interested in real estate.

Rameau previously described them as a "successful couple" who had been married for 13 years before they decided to separate last summer, in a phone interview with Fox News Digital.

"It was difficult for her, obviously, so she started spending more time in Europe, in Madrid, where she has friends from before," Rameau said.

Then she disappeared.

Rameau got a strange text from Ana on Feb. 3, a day after she suspected that her friend was taken against her will.

"I met someone wonderful!" the WhatsApp message reads. "He has a summer house about 2 [hours] from Madrid. We are going there now and I will spend a few days there. Signal is spotty. I'll call you when I get back."

A second message to Rameau reads, "Yesterday after therapy I needed a walk and he approached me on the street! Amazing connection. Like I never had before."

Knezevich was arrested in early May at Miami International Airport by FBI agents when returning from Serbia, where his mother lives.

Since his arrest, he has been held at the Federal Detention Center in Miami.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the State Department for comment.

Fox News' Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.