Amsterdam airport departure area evacuated for bomb threat

A departure area at Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport had to be evacuated on New Year's Eve after a man claimed to have a bomb, according to officials.

The Dutch military police said in a tweet that departure hall 3 at the airport was briefly evacuated as a precaution due to a bomb threat

The Royal Marechaussee police force said officers overpowered a suspect and quickly lifted the evacuation order.

Further details were not immediately available about the suspect or nature of the threat at the airport outside the Dutch capital.

Police did not return telephone calls seeking comment, according to The Associated Press.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.