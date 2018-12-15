Expand / Collapse search
American student stabbed to death in Netherlands told friend her roommate threatened to kill 3 people

Kathleen Joyce
By Kathleen Joyce | Fox News
American student studying in Netherlands stabbed to death

A Minnesota blues drummer studying psychology who was stabbed to death in her apartment in the Netherlands had texted a friend last week, saying her roommate threatened to kill three people.

Sarah Papenheim of Minnesota was discovered Wednesday stabbed to death in a Rotterdam apartment near Erasmus University, where she’d been studying since 2016, police spokeswoman Miriam Boers said. A 23-year-old man has been arrested in her slaying, though his identity has not been released. On Friday, he was ordered detained for two more weeks while the investigation continues.

Adam Pryor [left] said his friend Sarah Papenheim [right] texted him that her roommate wanted to kill three people. ( Adam Pryor via AP)

The 21-year-old woman’s friend, Adam Pryor, said he received a text message from Papenheim on Dec. 6, saying her roommate threatened to kill three people. In the messages, Papenheim said she was going to have to go to the police, The Associated Press reported. Pryor said he was not sure if she went to the police.

He told “Good Morning America” he felt something was wrong with her before she died.

Sarah Papenheim, an American psychology student who was fatally stabbed in her apartment in the Netherlands, had texted a friend saying her roommate threatened to kill three people. 

Sarah Papenheim, an American psychology student who was fatally stabbed in her apartment in the Netherlands, had texted a friend saying her roommate threatened to kill three people.  (Facebook)

"I could tell she wasn't doing alright because she was just being weird over text and then I asked her what's wrong and she said she never talks to anyone anymore," Pryor said." "[She said], 'I work full time and I have school full time and everything is just so f----d up right now. My roommate told me is going to kill three people so I'm gonna to have to go to the police.’”

He called his friend “one of a kind.”

"It was just incredible. We talked just all the time over there, through text and whatnot, in and out of school for both of us. It's just -- she's one of a kind,” he said.

Donee Odegard, Papenheim's mom, told the Star Tribune the man accused of murdering her daughter had been “getting more and more angry” over the last few weeks.

“They'd talk music all night,” Odegard said. “They kinda clicked on that. Then as time went on, he'd get highs and lows.”

Fox News’ Ryan Gaydos and the Associated Press contributed to this report.

