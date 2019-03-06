American journalist based in Caracas detained by government officials amid Venezuela unrest

An American reporter based in Caracas has been detained by government officials in Venezuela. His home was raided early Wednesday.

Cody Weddle, a Virginia native, is a freelance reporter who lives in the Venezuelan capital and has worked for multiple news stations and newspapers.

In a tweet, the Venezuelan Union of Journalists (SNTP) said the country’s counterintelligence military raised Weddle’s home, detaining him and his colleague Carlos Camacho. The team’s equipment was also seized.

The 29-year-old Weddle has lived in Caracas since 2014 where he had worked for several news stations and newspapers, including the Miami Herald, Florida’s WPLG Local 10, ABC, CBC and the Telegraph.

On Wednesday, Florida Sen. Rick Scott tweeted: “Completely unacceptable for @NicolasMaduro and his thugs to detain @WPLGLocal10’s Cody Weddle for reporting on the successful return of the legitimate Venezuelan President @jguaido. He must be released immediately and the U.S. will not stand for this kind of intimidation!”

Weddle's detainment by Venezuelan officials comes just days after Univision journalist Jorge Ramos and his team were briefly detained after they interviewed the embattled Maduro.

According to the network, the socialist leader "didn't like the questions" he was being asked and "became upset with the lines of questioning and ordered the seizure of the video and Univision equipment, including TV and phones, as well as the detention of the journalists."