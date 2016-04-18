Alleged Italian crime boss arrested in pizza delivery sting

An alleged mafia chief's appetite for pizza has cost him his freedom.

Police in Naples say they nabbed one of Italy's most-wanted crime bosses after sending an agent dressed as a pizza deliveryman to the door. The fugitive, Roberto Manganiello, was watching the Naples-Inter soccer match with his girlfriend when the operation took place this weekend in Caserta, near Naples.

Manganiello, 35, was unarmed and did not resist arrest. A fugitive since 2013, Manganiello was sought for two killings in 2004 that launched a clan feud. Police say he also ran a drug and extortion ring.

Interior Minister Angelino Alfano says Sunday the arrest was "the result of a high-level investigation" with coordination across several agencies.