Airplane manufacturer ATR signs 20-aircraft deal with Iran

By | Associated Press
FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2016, file photo, an Iranian Mahan Air passenger plane takes off as a plane of Iran's national air carrier Iran Air, left, is parked at Mehrabad airport in Tehran, Iran. European airplane manufacturer ATR said it signed a deal with Iran Air for 20 aircraft with option for 20 more on Thursday, April 13, 2017. (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File)

TEHRAN, Iran – European airplane manufacturer ATR says it has signed a deal with Iran Air for 20 aircraft with an option for 20 more.

ATR spokesman David Vargas confirmed the deal for the 20 ATR-600s, a twin-propeller aircraft, were signed on Thursday. He declined to offer a value for the deal.

The deal comes on the back of the nuclear deal Iran struck with world powers, which saw Iran agree to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of economic sanctions.

That deal allowed airplane manufacturers to rush into the Iranian market. Already, Chicago-based Boeing Co. and its European rival Airbus have signed multi-billion-dollar deals with Iran.

U.S. politicians have expressed concern about the airplane sales to Iran and President Donald Trump remains skeptical of the atomic accord overall.