US agents seize 277 pounds of banned bologna at Mexico border

New Mexico border officers seized 277 pounds of "prohibited" meat at the Mexican border on Sunday.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers stopped a vehicle at around 6:30 p.m. at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry. A vehicle inspection revealed 30 rolls of pork bologna hidden beneath floor mats and car seats.

The driver was a U.S. citizen from Sunland Park, New Mexico.

BIDEN MEETING WITH MEXICO PRESIDENT AMID EFFORTS TO ROLL BACK TRUMP IMMIGRATION POLICIES

Bologna containing pork products is prohibited from entering the U.S. due to possible foreign animal diseases, according to the CBP.

The driver was given a $1,000 fine for the smuggled meat, KPHO reported.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Officials previously seized 22 rolls of bologna – totaling almost 200 pounds - during a search at the Mexican border just two weeks ago.