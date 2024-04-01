74 migrants found in wooden boat on Mediterranean Sea, Greece's coast guard says

Dozens of migrants were discovered on a wooden boat in the Mediterranean Sea between northern Africa and southern Europe.

Dozens of migrants found in a wooden boat on the Mediterranean Sea between northern Africa and southern Europe have been transported to the Greek island of Crete, Greece's coast guard said Monday.

The boat with 74 people on board was found 25 nautical miles south of the small Greek island of Gavdos on Sunday night, the coast guard said, adding that a patrol boat transported the 73 men and one woman to Crete.

It was not immediately clear where or when the boat had launched or what countries the passengers were from.

Greece is a major entry point into the European Union for people fleeing conflict and poverty in the Middle East, Africa and Asia.

Gavdos, which lies 27 nautical miles south of Crete, and Crete’s southern coastline have seen an increase in migrant arrivals in recent months. In several cases, the coast guard said they had crossed the Mediterranean from the eastern Libyan port of Tobruk, having paid smuggling gangs up to $5,000 each.

The influx has put pressure on authorities on Gavdos, a summer tourism destination about 11 square miles in area that has just a few dozen residents in the off season.