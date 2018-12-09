Palestinian attacker suspected in West Bank drive-by shooting; 7 wounded, including pregnant woman

Seven people have been wounded, including a woman in the 30th week of her pregnancy critically, in a drive-by shooting by a suspected Palestinian attacker outside a Jewish settlement in the West Bank, investigators said Sunday.

The Magen David Adom rescue service said the Israelis were standing at a bus stop at the entrance to Ofra, a settlement north of Jerusalem, when they were shot.

The rescue service said the 21-year-old pregnant woman was shot in her upper body, and is in critical condition undergoing surgery at a hospital, as The Times of Israel reported.

The other wounded included two 16-year-old girls who were lightly hurt.

The Israeli military said the shots were fired from a Palestinian vehicle. It said troops in the area opened fire and were searching for the vehicle.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.