Central America
Published

6.5 magnitude earthquake shakes Central America

The tremors, which were felt from Nicaragua to Guatemala, occurred off the coast of El Salvador

Associated Press
A powerful 6.5 magnitude earthquake in the Pacific Ocean off the coast of El Salvador shook much of Central America from Nicaragua to Guatemala on Tuesday, sending residents in some cities streaming into the streets.

The U.S. Geological Survey reported the epicenter was 27 miles south of Intipuca, El Salvador at a depth of 43 miles. That point is outside the Gulf of Fonseca where Honduras, El Salvador and Nicaragua all share coastline.

In El Salvador’s capital, residents ran into the streets as the ground shook, but there were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. When a radio station open its phone lines to residents around the country, there was also no immediate report of victims.

el salvador coast

Surfers enter the ocean on March 23, 2021, in Tamanique, El Salvador. On Tuesday, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.5 sent residents running into the streets of El Salvador. However, no injuries were immediately reported. (Rolan Barrientos/APHOTOGRAFIA/Getty Images)

In the country's Legislative Assembly, lawmakers fled their desks to get out of the building, before returning a short time later to resume the session.

The country's Environment Ministry advised that there was no threat of a tsunami.

In Nicaragua, the quake was felt strongly in the capital and all along the Pacific coast.

Nicaragua Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo said there were no reported victims immediately in that country.


 