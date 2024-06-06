Expand / Collapse search
Security Council

5 countries elected to serve term on UN Security Council

5 countries are elected to the Security Council each year to serve a 2-year term

Reuters
Published
  • Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia were all elected in uncontested slates to serve a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council.
  • These nations will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and Mozambique.
  • The Security Council is made of 15 members. Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States are the Security Council's permanent sitting members. The other 10 members are elected by the General Assembly, with five new countries elected each year.

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday elected Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia to the 15-member U.N. Security Council for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

The Security Council is the only U.N. body that can make legally binding decisions such as imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

The remaining 10 members are elected, with five new members joining every year. Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia - who were all elected in uncontested slates - will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and Mozambique.

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution on non-proliferation.

Members of the United Nations Security Council vote on a resolution on non-proliferation during a meeting on the maintenance of International Peace and Security Nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation at the U.N. headquarters in New York City on May 20, 2024. Five countries were elected for a two-year term on the Security Council. (Reuters/Eduardo Munoz/File Photo)

To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Denmark received 184 votes, Greece 182, Pakistan 182, Panama 183 and Somalia 179 votes.