5 countries elected to serve term on UN Security Council

Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia were all elected in uncontested slates to serve a two-year term on the United Nations Security Council.

These nations will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and Mozambique.

The Security Council is made of 15 members. Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States are the Security Council's permanent sitting members. The other 10 members are elected by the General Assembly, with five new countries elected each year.

The United Nations General Assembly on Thursday elected Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia to the 15-member U.N. Security Council for two-year terms starting on Jan. 1, 2025.

The Security Council is the only U.N. body that can make legally binding decisions such as imposing sanctions and authorizing use of force. It has five permanent veto-wielding members: Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States.

The remaining 10 members are elected, with five new members joining every year. Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia - who were all elected in uncontested slates - will replace Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Switzerland and Mozambique.

To ensure geographical representation, seats are allocated to regional groups. But even if candidates are running unopposed in their group, they still need to win the support of more than two-thirds of the General Assembly.

Denmark received 184 votes, Greece 182, Pakistan 182, Panama 183 and Somalia 179 votes.