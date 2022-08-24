US troops injured from rockets fired by suspected Iran-backed militants in Syria

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Three U.S. troops sustained minor injuries on Wednesday evening after suspected Iran-backed militants launched rockets at two bases in Syria, U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

Rocket fire struck around 7:20 p.m. inside the perimeter of Green Village and Conoco, where U.S. troops are based in eastern Syria. One U.S. service member at Conoco sustained a minor injury, while two others are under evaluation for minor injuries.

U.S. Apache helicopters responded by destroying three vehicles and equipment used to launch the rockets, killing two or three militants, according to CENTCOM.

"We are closely monitoring the situation," CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael "Erik" Kurilla said Wednesday. "We have a total spectrum of capability to mitigate threats across the region, and we have every confidence in our ability to protect our troops and Coalition partners from attacks."

CENTCOM said the militants were suspected of being aligned with Iran.

"The United States does not seek conflict with Iran, but we will continue to take the measures necessary to protect and defend our people," CENTCOM said Wednesday.

The attack came several hours after eight U.S. fighter jets hit nine targets in eastern Syria associated with Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps in retaliation for an Aug. 15 rocket attack on a U.S. base.

The U.S. originally entered Syria in 2015 to assist allied forces in their fight against ISIS. A U.S. drone strike last month killed Maher al-Agal, whom military officials described as "one of the top five ISIS leaders and the leader of ISIS in Syria."

About 900 U.S. troops are still in Syria.

"The United States does not seek conflict, but will continue to take necessary measures to protect and defend our people," Col. Joe Buccino, director of CENTCOM communications, said in a statement on Wednesday. "U.S. forces remain in Syria to ensure the enduring defeat of ISIS."