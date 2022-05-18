Over 3,700 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion began: UN

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Over 3,700 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s military invaded the country on Feb. 24, according to the United Nations.

On Tuesday, the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) said the total number of civilian casualties in the war exceeds 7,814. That includes 3,752 civilians killed and another 4,062 injured in a war that has spread across Ukraine, from Odesa in the South to Kyiv in the North.

The confirmed death toll includes 1,406 men, 927 women, as well as 1,169 other adults and nearly 200 children (86 girls and 96 boys), according to the report.

The OHCHR said the actual totals are expected to be "considerably higher" than the confirmed totals as Russia's military continues to occupy much of Ukraine’s Eastern cities and intense fighting is still ongoing.

"All sources and information are assessed for their relevance and credibility and cross-checked against other information. This may mean that conclusions on civilian casualties may be revised as more information becomes available and numbers may change as new information emerges over time," the report added.

Most of the recorded casualties were caused by explosive weapons with a wide impact area, including shelling from heavy artillery and multiple launch rocket systems, the agency wrote. — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) May 18, 2022

The human rights report also relies on collaboration with local government agencies, since the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine (HRMMU), which has monitored civilian deaths in the country since 2014, has been unable "to interview victims and witnesses" in some areas.

Most of the deaths and injuries were recorded in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions — where most of the fighting has taken place — with 2,050 confirmed deaths and 2,140 reported injuries, OHCHR reported.

Russia’s indiscriminate bombings and air assaults on civilian locations reportedly caused most of the casualties.