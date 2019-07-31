2 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified

The Pentagon on Monday identified the two U.S. soldiers who died Monday in what was described as a "combat-related incident."

Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer, 20, of Stryker, Ohio, and Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, of Chicago, died in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesperson Jessica R. Maxwell said the incident is under investigation.

Both soldiers were assigned to the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, N.C.

U.S. officials said Monday that an Afghan soldier had shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record about details that had not yet been made public.