Afghanistan
Published

2 US soldiers killed in Afghanistan identified

Associated Press
President Trump weighs decision to pull all US troops from Afghanistan

As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continues peace talks with the Taliban, he says the U.S. is not ready to withdraw troops at this time from Afghanistan; Lucas Tomlinson reports from the Pentagon.

The Pentagon on Monday identified the two U.S. soldiers who died Monday in what was described as a "combat-related incident."

The Pentagon has announced the names of two U.S. soldiers who were killed in Afghanistan on Monday.

Pfc. Brandon Jay Kreischer, 20, of Stryker, Ohio, and Spc. Michael Isaiah Nance, 24, of Chicago, died in Tarin Kowt, in southern Afghanistan.

2 US TROOPS KILLED IN AFGHANISTAN IN APPARENT INSIDER ATTACK, OFFICIAL SAYS

Pentagon spokesperson Jessica R. Maxwell said the incident is under investigation.

Both soldiers were assigned to the Army's 82nd Airborne Division, based in Fort Bragg, N.C.

U.S. officials said Monday that an Afghan soldier had shot and killed two American service members in Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to speak on the record about details that had not yet been made public.