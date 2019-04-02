2 children killed after dust devil blows away bounce house in China

A freak dust devil created havoc in China on Sunday, sweeping away a bounce house and leaving two children dead and 20 others injured, authorities said.

The dust devil appeared in a Tianmiao tourist spot at around 3 p.m. local time, the South China Morning Post reported. The two children died at the scene, an official said.

“The nature of this accident is also not yet known, as it is still unclear whether … it was an incident partly caused by human factors,” said Shi Jinghan, a government spokesperson, according to the news outlet.

Video of the accident showed the bounce house getting lifted up in the whirlwind while others were sent running for cover. The bounce house itself got wrapped up in the dust devil and thrown several feet.

“The wind came from the southwest and suddenly gathered strength as it reached the site,” an unidentified government official told a local news outlet.

Two adults and 18 other children were injured in the bounce house accident. One person was reportedly in serious condition while the others suffered minor injuries.