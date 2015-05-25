Expand / Collapse search
16 die, scores injured in apartment building fire in Azerbaijan capital; probe launched

By | Associated Press
    (AP Photo/Orxan Azim)

    (AP Photo/Orxan Azim)

    (AP Photo/Orxan Azim)

BAKU, Azerbaijan – Azerbaijani officials say 16 people have died and more than 50 have been injured in a fire at an apartment building in Baku, the capital.

The massive fire quickly engulfed 16-story apartment building Tuesday and took hours to contain.

Azerbaijan's chief prosecutor, Zakir Garalov, said the bad quality of plastic paneling covering the building contributed to the fire and a criminal probe has been launched to determine the culprits.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev took personal control of the investigation.

A similar fire erupted in Baku earlier this month, but there were no injuries.