16 die, scores injured in apartment building fire in Azerbaijan capital; probe launched
- Image 1 of 3
- Image 2 of 3
- Image 3 of 3
BAKU, Azerbaijan – Azerbaijani officials say 16 people have died and more than 50 have been injured in a fire at an apartment building in Baku, the capital.
The massive fire quickly engulfed 16-story apartment building Tuesday and took hours to contain.
Azerbaijan's chief prosecutor, Zakir Garalov, said the bad quality of plastic paneling covering the building contributed to the fire and a criminal probe has been launched to determine the culprits.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliev took personal control of the investigation.
A similar fire erupted in Baku earlier this month, but there were no injuries.