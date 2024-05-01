Expand / Collapse search
Europe

1 injured in Oslo knife attack

Stabbing in Norway's capital reportedly linked to escalating argument and not terror-related

Associated Press
Published
Police in Norway say a man carrying two knives stabbed one person and threatened several others in the center of Oslo on Wednesday.

The incident occurred outside one of the city’s biggest subway stations when an argument got out of control, police said.

Norway knife attack scene

Emergency services at the scene after a person was attacked in Oslo, Wednesday, May 1, 2024. A man carrying two knives stabbed one person and threatened around ten others in the center of Oslo, Wednesday. (Heiko Junge/NTB Scanpix via AP)

The unnamed man in his 30s stabbed one man in the arm and charged at several others.

A policeman drew his gun and told the man to drop the knives, a witness told Norway’s national broadcaster NRK.

The incident is not believed to be terror-related.