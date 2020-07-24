Tropical Storm Hanna heads toward Texas coast

Tropical Storm Hanna is approaching the Texas coast and is expected to make landfall by Sunday morning, bringing heavy rain, tropical storm force winds and possible severe storms.

Between 3 to 5 inches of rain with isolated totals of more than 8 inches are possible. Much of the lower Texas coast is under a tropical storm warning.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is a few hundred miles away from the Lesser Antilles. The system is moving west and could strengthen into the first hurricane of the season in the Atlantic basin.

Hurricane watches are in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, though Gonzalo is expected to weaken as it gets closer to the Caribbean.

Hurricane Douglas, a powerful Category 4 hurricane, is expected to weaken through Friday. It will come very close to Hawaii's Big Island Sunday morning, bringing rain and strong winds into Monday.

Cool down in the West

The West can look forward to cooler temperatures, but heavy rain and possible flash flooding are possible over the Southwest, especially in Arizona and New Mexico.

The Northern and Central Plains also will see the risk of strong to severe storms with locally heavy rain for the next few days.