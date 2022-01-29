Sisters of Life go sledding in Central Park as winter storm Kenan blankets NYC

These nuns went flying in Central Park!

A group of nuns from the Sisters of Life retreated to the park Saturday morning for a brief sledding break.

Three of the sisters, in their white habits and snow boots, sat on a circular sled as another gave them a push. They squealed in delight as they zoomed downhill, tumbling off at the bottom.

"OK. To the baptism!" one of the nuns exclaimed after the quick ride was over.

The nuns have a crisis pregnancy help center in Lower Manhattan and a convent on the Upper East Side.

The winter storm, which was named Kenan, had dumped more than eight inches of snow on Central Park by late morning.