Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Weather
Published

Midwest, Great Lakes facing wintry weather and blizzard conditions

Parts of the Upper Midwest could get up to 18 inches of snow in spring storm

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for April 17

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Winter has returned to the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes as a storm system slowly moves North and brings measurable snow and blizzard conditions to the region.  

Blizzard warnings, winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories are currently in effect for parts of Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota and Michigan. 

Areas of northern Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula could see up to 18 inches of snow. 

SOUTH FLORIDA TACKLES WEATHER DAMAGE AFTER UNPRECEDENTED HISTORIC STORM DUMPS 2 FEET OF RAIN 

Winter weather alerts that are in effect Monday, April 17 for parts of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region.

Winter weather alerts that are in effect Monday, April 17 for parts of the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes region. (Fox News)

Travel will be extremely difficult throughout the Upper Midwest. 

Wind gusts could reach up to speeds of 50 mph in a region stretching from Wisconsin to Ohio. 

CAN ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE PREDICT THE WEATHER MONTHS OUT? THIS COMPANY SAYS IT CAN 

Where snow is expected to fall on Monday, April 17.

Where snow is expected to fall on Monday, April 17. (Fox News)

Then another storm system will move in later this week, bringing more measurable snow and bitter cold temperatures.   

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, April 17.

Forecast high temperatures for Monday, April 17. (Fox News)

Heavy rain could cause flooding over the Ohio Valley and Northeast as the front associated with this system pushes east.   

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The Northwest remains unsettled with coastal rain and mountain snow Monday, and we’re expecting severe storms -- including tornadoes -- for the Plains beginning Wednesday. 

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report. 

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service. Click here to listen to "The Janice Dean Podcast."