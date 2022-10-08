Expand / Collapse search
Hurricanes
Published

Florida Sheriff pushes Hurricane Ian victims to ‘shoot’ looters until they look ‘like grated cheese’

Hurricane Ian victims have the 'right' for their property to be safe regardless of their home's condition, argued Sheriff Grady Judd

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd calls on armed homeowners suffering from looting in wake of Hurricane Ian to actively protect themselves and their homes on ‘Fox & Friends.’ 

During an interview on "Fox & Friends," Friday, Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd weighed in on the influx of looters who are taking advantage of Hurricane Ian's devastation, urging armed Florida homeowners to take action.

SHERIFF GRADY JUDD: Well, I can tell you that I was down there with my colleague, Sheriff Marceno, this weekend. And it's total devastation, and people have a right to be safe in their homes. They have a right for their property to be safe even when part of their home may be torn away. And these looters, that's unacceptable. Absolutely unacceptable.

Members of Florida Task Force 2 urban search and rescue check homes and piles of debris for the presence of people or human remains, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022. 

Members of Florida Task Force 2 urban search and rescue check homes and piles of debris for the presence of people or human remains, one week after the passage of Hurricane Ian, in Fort Myers Beach, Fla., Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022.  ((AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell))

FLORIDA HOMEOWNERS HIT HARD BY HURRICANE IAN ARE DESPERATE FOR HELP FROM SAMARITAN'S PURSE AND OTHERS

I would highly suggest that if a looter breaks into your home, comes into your home while you're there to steal stuff, that you take your gun and you shoot him, you shoot him so that he looks like grated cheese. Because you know what? That's one looter that won't break into anyone else's home and take advantage of them when they're the most vulnerable and the most weak.

This article was written by Fox News staff.