Florida Sheriff pushes Hurricane Ian victims to ‘shoot’ looters until they look ‘like grated cheese’

During an interview on "Fox & Friends," Friday, Polk County, Florida Sheriff Grady Judd weighed in on the influx of looters who are taking advantage of Hurricane Ian's devastation, urging armed Florida homeowners to take action.

SHERIFF GRADY JUDD: Well, I can tell you that I was down there with my colleague, Sheriff Marceno, this weekend. And it's total devastation, and people have a right to be safe in their homes. They have a right for their property to be safe even when part of their home may be torn away. And these looters, that's unacceptable. Absolutely unacceptable.

I would highly suggest that if a looter breaks into your home, comes into your home while you're there to steal stuff, that you take your gun and you shoot him, you shoot him so that he looks like grated cheese. Because you know what? That's one looter that won't break into anyone else's home and take advantage of them when they're the most vulnerable and the most weak.

