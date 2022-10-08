Expand / Collapse search
Florida
Published

Florida homeowners hit hard by Hurricane Ian are desperate for help from Samaritan's Purse and others

Rev. Franklin Graham and Samaritan's Purse have been on the ground in Florida

Maureen Mackey
By Maureen Mackey | Fox News
Samaritan's Purse president and CEO Franklin Graham says God is the 'anchor' that carries us through these storms.

Homeowners in southwest Florida who are continuing to grapple with the devastation or loss of their homes have been appealing in growing numbers for help from Samaritan's Purse, Fox News Digital is told by the organization.

Samaritan’s Purse, as of late Friday night, received more than 2,270 requests for help in just seven days, the organization shared with Fox News Digital. 

The North Carolina-based international Christian relief and evangelism organization had already mobilized 1,100 volunteers from 26 states.

FRANKLIN GRAHAM TRAVELING TO SOUTHWEST FLORIDA TO HELP VICTIMS OF HURRICANE IAN

"And we have another 2,900 volunteers on the way," the organization told Fox News Digital via email late Friday night.

"How are you holding up?" Rev. Franklin Graham, CEO and president of Samaritan's Purse and of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, asked a Florida widow on Thursday, Oct. 6.

Cars are submerged in a flooded street in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Sept. 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The storm has caused widespread power outages and flash flooding. 

She escaped the floodwaters from Hurricane Ian by climbing into her attic.

"Minute by minute — I guess seconds at a time," the woman replied.

She rode out the storm for six hours in her attic, Samaritan's Purse learned and shared with Fox News Digital.

Samaritan's Purse, run by Rev. Franklin Graham, has been responding to Hurricane Ian's destruction across three locations in southwest Florida: Fort Myers, Englewood and Punta Gorda. Rev. Graham is shown on the ground in Florida this week, as his group and scores of volunteers help those in need. 

The wind tossed so much insulation around that her attic looked like a snowstorm. 

Samaritan's Purse has been responding to Hurricane Ian's destruction in three separate locations in southwest Florida: Fort Myers, Englewood and Punta Gorda.

"I want people to know that God hasn't forgotten them."

But it's not just physical help that teams have been providing. Americans have been helping other Americans through a very difficult time.

"We all have storms in life," said Rev. Franklin Graham, the evangelistic leader, "and we need an anchor that we can hold onto. That anchor is Jesus Christ."

Said Rev. Graham while on the ground in Florida, "It's tough when you see people who have worked hard all their life and then lose everything they own."

He added, "Their memories, their furniture, their history, their livelihood — it's all gone and piled up on the street. It breaks your heart."

HURRICANE IAN HERO: MARYLAND FIREFIGHTER USES HIS HAM RADIO TO SEND RESCUERS TO FLORIDA'S SANIBEL ISLAND

He also said, "What encourages you is seeing an army of volunteers at work. This is what God has called us to do."

Rev. Franklin Graham (center, in blue shirt), along with Samaritan's Purse team members and volunteers, help those whose homes were hit by Hurricane Ian in southwestern Florida.

Added Graham, "I want people to know that God hasn't forgotten them."

He said, "We all have storms in life and we need an anchor that we can hold onto and that anchor is Jesus Christ."

Hurricane Ian made landfall in south Florida last week as a category 4 hurricane — causing scores of people to lose everything.

After it weakened, a restrengthened Hurricane Ian then made landfall as a category 1 over South Carolina last Friday.

HURRICANE IAN DISASTER RELIEF: WAYS TO DONATE AS THE DEATH TOLL MOUNTS

Storm surge warnings and coastal flood warning remained in effect for much of the Atlantic coast.

At least 132 people have perished as a result of the storm, according to local officials.

Maureen Mackey is managing editor of lifestyle for Fox News Digital.