Published

Southwest under flash flood warnings as Midwest faces large hail and tornadoes

The tropics are quiet for now

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Flash flood watches are widespread across the Four Corners region and Southwest. Rain is moving into the area from the Pacific, and it doesn’t take much for it to cause major problems.

Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast from the Plains into the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and some tornadoes will be possible especially this afternoon into this evening.

Finally, some much needed relief in the way of lower temperatures for much of the West.

The tropics are quiet for now.

