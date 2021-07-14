Southwest under flash flood warnings as Midwest faces large hail and tornadoes

Flash flood watches are widespread across the Four Corners region and Southwest. Rain is moving into the area from the Pacific, and it doesn’t take much for it to cause major problems.

EXTREME HEAT SIZZLES SOUTHWEST, FLASH FLOODING POSSIBLE IN DESERT AREAS

Strong to severe thunderstorms are in the forecast from the Plains into the Midwest. Large hail, damaging winds and some tornadoes will be possible especially this afternoon into this evening.

SWELTERING JUNE BREAKS HEAT RECORDS IN NORTH AMERICA

Finally, some much needed relief in the way of lower temperatures for much of the West.

The tropics are quiet for now.