Young siblings discovered with address on piece of paper among massive group of illegals at border

Two young Honduran siblings, ages 4 and 7, were discovered alone with nothing but an address written on a sheet of paper at the southern border in Texas on Wednesday.

Texas state troopers encountered the siblings among a much larger group of 116 illegal immigrants, including a total of 11 unaccompanied children, in Eagle Pass, Texas, according to Lt. Chris Olivarez of the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Olivarez said the siblings were carrying a piece of paper with an address in Alabama written on it.

Video of the encounter showed three of the children standing near a trooper who was writing on a piece of paper.

"You are going to throw this one away, and I’m going to give you this one because the other is wet," the trooper told the children in Spanish. "Don’t lose it because you will need it."

Olivarez told Fox News Digital the illegal immigrants came from different countries, including Honduras, Colombia, Guatemala and Venezuela.

None of the immigrants face trespassing charges, as they crossed onto federal land and private property.

Still, Olivarez added the group, and the children were all taken into custody.

Last month, state troopers apprehended a group of 101 illegal immigrants in Eagle Pass. Twenty-nine of the illegal immigrants were arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

During the same incident, there were over two dozen unaccompanied children between the ages of 3 and 15.

Like the incident on Wednesday, the illegal immigrants came from various countries, including Colombia, Honduras, El Salvador, Venezuela, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Ecuador and Brazil.

