Yellowstone National Park employee finds foot floating in hot spring

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Yellowstone National Park employee found part of a foot still in a shoe floating in a hot spring on Thursday, according to park officials.

The body part was found in the Abyss Pool, a hot spring at the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, which is about 53 feet deep and reaches 140 degrees.

The area was temporarily closed to the public on Thursday but has since been reopened.

NATURE'S FORCES ON DISPLAY IN YELLOWSTONE FLOOD

Park officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday about whether any foul play was suspected.

Hot springs can be found throughout Yellowstone. They're formed by precipitation that seeps into the ground and becomes superheated to temperatures exceeding 400 degrees.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The superheated water rises to the surface, while colder and heavier water sinks around it, creating a natural "plumbing" system, according to the park.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.