Wyoming
Published

Yellowstone National Park employee finds foot floating in hot spring

The foot was found in the Abyss Pool in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park

By Paul Best | Fox News
A Yellowstone National Park employee found part of a foot still in a shoe floating in a hot spring on Thursday, according to park officials. 

The body part was found in the Abyss Pool, a hot spring at the West Thumb Geyser Basin in the southern part of the park, which is about 53 feet deep and reaches 140 degrees. 

General views of hot springs at Yellowstone National Park on May 27, 2021.

General views of hot springs at Yellowstone National Park on May 27, 2021. (AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The area was temporarily closed to the public on Thursday but has since been reopened. 

NATURE'S FORCES ON DISPLAY IN YELLOWSTONE FLOOD

Park officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Thursday about whether any foul play was suspected. 

The entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming. 

The entrance to Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming.  (iStock)

Hot springs can be found throughout Yellowstone. They're formed by precipitation that seeps into the ground and becomes superheated to temperatures exceeding 400 degrees. 

The superheated water rises to the surface, while colder and heavier water sinks around it, creating a natural "plumbing" system, according to the park. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Paul Best is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Paul.best@fox.com and on Twitter: @KincaidBest. 