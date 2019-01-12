Wyoming fugitive and prison guard said to have aided escape caught in Georgia: police

A Wyoming inmate and the correctional officer accused of helping him to escape were taken into custody Friday in Georgia, police say.

Richard Fountaine, 29, and Kimberly Belcher, 25, were captured yesterday afternoon by the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office after being spotted earlier this week in Middle Georgia.

Fountaine escaped from the Casper Re-Entry Center in Wyoming on Dec. 28. He has been serving out a sentence of three to five years' imprisonment for burglary.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported that Belcher allegedly gave Fountaine a cellphone while he was inside the facility and that he apparently scaled a wall and a fence before escaping in a vehicle.

Wyoming DOC spokesman Mark Horan told that paper that Fountaine was in a secure unit at the time.

Monroe County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Anna Lewis said that before the pair were caught, they went to a home in Georgia and asked the homeowner for help with their car.

The owner contacted police and the vehicle was seized.

It was not immediately clear what charges Fountaine and Belcher will face.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.