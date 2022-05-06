Expand / Collapse search
Houston and Galveston
Published

Houston police bodycam shows deadly confrontation with armed suspect tied to organized criminal activity

Houston police officers were dispatched after a report of a trespassing male on parole for organized criminal activity

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
Houston police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting Video

The Houston Police Department released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that took place on April 9. (Credit: Houston Police Department)

The Houston Police Department released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that took place on April 9.

Police officers were dispatched to 729 West Mount Houston Road at about 5:45 p.m. on April 9 after receiving information that a male suspect was trespassing, and known to carry firearms.

Richard Nichols, 48, had a parole violation for "organized criminal activity," according to the police department.

When officers arrived at the business, they found Nichols in a small room and gave multiple verbal commands to put his hands up, which were ignored, according to police. 

Nichols can be heard responding "For what?," and stood up, reaching over at the desk he was sitting next to.

Three police officers then fired their weapons, hitting Nichols multiple times. Nichols was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Houston Police Department.

Adam Sabes is a writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to Adam.Sabes@fox.com and on Twitter @asabes10.