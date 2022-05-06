Houston police bodycam shows deadly confrontation with armed suspect tied to organized criminal activity

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Houston Police Department released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting that took place on April 9.

Police officers were dispatched to 729 West Mount Houston Road at about 5:45 p.m. on April 9 after receiving information that a male suspect was trespassing, and known to carry firearms.

INDIANA MAN ACCUSED OF KILLING WIFE ADVANCES TO PRIMARY ELECTION FOR TOWNSHIP BOARD

Richard Nichols, 48, had a parole violation for "organized criminal activity," according to the police department.

When officers arrived at the business, they found Nichols in a small room and gave multiple verbal commands to put his hands up, which were ignored, according to police.

Nichols can be heard responding "For what?," and stood up, reaching over at the desk he was sitting next to.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Three police officers then fired their weapons, hitting Nichols multiple times. Nichols was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

The incident is being investigated by the Houston Police Department.