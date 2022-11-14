WV State Police to receive $285k grant to improve forensic lab

West Virginia State Police are receiving more than $285,000 to improve and advance the agency's Forensic Lab through education and training.

The funds from the Paul Coverdell Forensic Science Improvement Grants Program are provided by the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The grant is administered by the Justice and Community Services Section of the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services.

The award will provide continued education to forensic analysts through specialized training and improve the quality of state police Forensic Lab services, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice's office.

