Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

West Virginia
Published

WV officials begin to build highway to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway

West Virginia's project costs $147.6 million and will require 16 million yards of excavation

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 2

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

West Virginia officials are marking the start of road work to connect the town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway.

The $147.6 million project includes construction of two ramps and two bridges and will require more than 16 million yards of excavation, Gov. Jim Justice's office said Monday.

A 5.12-mile section of highway will be built from Welch in the southern part of the state to West Virginia Highway 16.

WEST VIRGINIA SCHOOL SERVICE PERSONNEL OF THE YEAR AWARD FINALISTS NAMED

West Virginia is building a highway to connect the town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway.

West Virginia is building a highway to connect the town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway.

WEST VIRGINIA DIVISION OF MOTOR VEHICLES SERVICES ARE STILL OFFLINE

Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, will complete the project, which is expected to be complete in 2026.