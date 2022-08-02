WV officials begin to build highway to connect Welch with the Coalfields Expressway

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

West Virginia officials are marking the start of road work to connect the town of Welch with the Coalfields Expressway.

The $147.6 million project includes construction of two ramps and two bridges and will require more than 16 million yards of excavation, Gov. Jim Justice's office said Monday.

A 5.12-mile section of highway will be built from Welch in the southern part of the state to West Virginia Highway 16.

Bizzack Construction of Lexington, Kentucky, will complete the project, which is expected to be complete in 2026.