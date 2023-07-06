Expand / Collapse search
WV officer fatally shoots unarmed Detroit man who claimed he had gun, threatened to blow up house

Huntington police identified suspect as 25-year-old Ahmad Abdulah

Associated Press
A West Virginia police officer fatally shot a man who charged toward him after claiming he had a gun and threatening to blow up a house, authorities said.

A West Virginia police officer has shot and killed an unarmed Detroit man, who made claims to the contrary as he threatened to shoot someone and destroy a home. (Fox News)

The Huntington Police Department identified the man as Ahmad Abdulah, 25, of Detroit. City officials said in a statement Wednesday that the officer is on administrative leave while investigators talk to witnesses and review video.

The encounter occurred Monday when officers responded to a report of an armed man threatening to shoot someone and destroy a home, and the responding officer said Abdulah was hostile toward him and repeated those threats. He then immediately charged at the officer, the city statement said, without specifying how many times Abdulah was shot. After the shooting, investigators determined he did not have a gun.

