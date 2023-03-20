Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Wrong-way crash on California highway kills 4

4 vehicles were involved in the CA crash, 1 vehicle burst into flames

Associated Press
Four people were killed early Sunday in a wrong-way collision involving several vehicles on a freeway east of Los Angeles, authorities said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in southbound lanes of State Route 71 in Chino Hills after several people called 911 to report a car traveling the wrong direction, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A car travelled in the wrong direction on a Southern California freeway, prompting a wrong-way crash that killed four people.

A car travelled in the wrong direction on a Southern California freeway, prompting a wrong-way crash that killed four people. (Fox News)

At least four vehicles were involved and at least one burst into flames, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Four people died at the scene, and at least one other person was transported to a hospital, authorities said.