Wright-Patterson Air Force Base on lockdown after reports of active shooter

Security forces were conducting sweeps at Ohio’s Wright-Patterson Air Force Base late Thursday after reports of an active shooter.

The entire base was on lockdown, but emergency responders focused on the base’s National Air and Space Intelligence Center in Area A, according to a tweet from the 88th Air Base Wing.

The base’s loudspeaker could be heard from outside the base saying, "Lockdown, lockdown, lockdown," according to WHIO.com.

Wright-Patterson is Ohio’s largest single-site employer with more than 27,000 civilian employees and military personnel, the Associated Press reported.

