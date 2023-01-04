'WORSE THAN IT ALREADY IS': Americans reveal low expectations for Biden in 2023

Americans in the Lone Star state said they don't expect to see much out of President Biden in 2023, with several indicating little confidence in his ability to improve the economy.

"I just expect him to be the same as he's always been and not really do much for our country," Eleanor, a Dallas resident, told Fox News.

A man from Brownsville, a Texas border town, said he expects "nothing" from Biden in 2023.

"I don't think he's a good leader," he said.

Several people doubted Biden's ability to turn the economy around. Economists worry that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hikes to fight surging inflation could lead to a recession.

"I hope that we can get the economy better," Mary, another Dallas resident, told Fox News. "I hope that his team can get it back up to where it used to be."

"I don't know that I really see that happening," she added.

One woman said she expects the state of the nation to decline under the Biden administration’s third year.

"I just think that it's just gonna be even worse than it already is," the Houston resident told Fox News. "Inflation is already so bad."

But Moe, of Austin, said she hoped Biden would implement policies supporting women after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last summer.

"I would love for women to be treated like human beings and have our bodily autonomy back," she told Fox News.