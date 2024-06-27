Valleyfair theme park to close for unprecedented Minnesota flooding, not offering refunds to guests

Valleyfair theme park in Minnesota is not offering refunds despite closing down three rides and the entirety of its parking options due to flooding.



The amusement park, located between the Minnesota River and Blue Lake, flooded in areas below "the crest" according to a release from Valleyfair.



On an FAQ page, Valleyfair states that "Projections show that the Minnesota River will crest on Saturday, June 29. We do not yet know how long it will take for the river to recede to normal levels as that depends on the weather."



Popular rides Excalibur, Thunder Canyon and Renegade are impacted by the flooding and are closed. Additionally, almost the entirety of on-site parking has been flooded.



Buses will be provided free of charge by Valleyfair for guests from the Canterbury Overflow Lot, Eagle Creek Park and Ride, and Southbridge Crossing Park and Ride.

Operating hours have been changed from 10:00am to 9:00 pm until further notice, and a "temporary gate entrance" is in use. Re-entries to the park are highly discouraged.



Per Valleyfair's FAQ page, "There will be no re-entry during the flood-impacted days for all guests, including season passholders, due to the very limited space and capacity at the temporary park entrance."

A Fourth of July fireworks show slated for next week has also been rescheduled for "later this season," with no official scheduled date as yet.



Refunds are not being offered by Valleyfair amusement park at this time, given their weather impact policy: "Valleyfair does not offer refunds for tickets impacted by weather, unless the guest selected the Ticket Insurance option."

"We do, however, offer guests the opportunity to choose another similarly priced date should they wish to move their visit to another day by using our Guest Portal," the statement reads.

Valleyfair did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.