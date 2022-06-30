Woman visiting Florida prison brings baby, cocaine and heroin

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A woman attempted to smuggle two pounds of drugs into a Florida prison, officials said.

44-year-old Melissa Webster of Tallahassee brought her infant grandchild, and 100 grams of cocaine and heroin to a DeSoto Correctional Institution visitation on Sunday, according to a statement by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO).

Webster was arrested when officers found the drugs during the check-in process.

A DCSO K9 conducted a "free air sniff" and found an additional 690 grams of heroin and cocaine in Webster’s vehicle in the parking lot.

The baby was placed in the care of Florida Department of Children and Families.

Webster was charged with Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Cocaine, Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility, Child Abuse/Neglect and Possession of Drug and Paraphernalia, according to the statement.

"Thanks to this teamwork, almost 800 grams (two pounds) of heroin and cocaine were kept out of our prison system and our community!" the sheriff’s office said.