Florida
Published

Woman visiting Florida prison brings baby, cocaine and heroin

The woman attempted to smuggle two pounds of cocaine and heroin into the Florida prison

By Rachel Paik | Fox News
A woman attempted to smuggle two pounds of drugs into a Florida prison, officials said. 

44-year-old Melissa Webster of Tallahassee brought her infant grandchild, and 100 grams of cocaine and heroin to a DeSoto Correctional Institution visitation on Sunday, according to a statement by the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office (DSCO). 

Webster was arrested when officers found the drugs during the check-in process.

FLORIDA MAN ATTACKS ELDERLY BOSS WITH HATCHET, SHOOTS HIM IN FACE, DEPUTIES SAY

A mugshot of Melissa Webster.

A mugshot of Melissa Webster. (DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)

A DCSO K9 conducted a "free air sniff" and found an additional 690 grams of heroin and cocaine in Webster’s vehicle in the parking lot. 

TEXAS MAN BUSTED WITH 1.6 POUNDS OF METH AFTER BORDER PATROL NOTICED HIM SUSPICIOUSLY EATING A CHEESEBURGER

The baby was placed in the care of Florida Department of Children and Families. 

DCSO K9 named Liberty sniffed out additional drugs in Webster's car.

DCSO K9 named Liberty sniffed out additional drugs in Webster's car. (DeSoto County Sheriff's Office)

Webster was charged with Trafficking in Heroin, Trafficking in Cocaine, Introduction of Contraband into a Correctional Facility, Child Abuse/Neglect and Possession of Drug and Paraphernalia, according to the statement.

"Thanks to this teamwork, almost 800 grams (two pounds) of heroin and cocaine were kept out of our prison system and our community!" the sheriff’s office said. 