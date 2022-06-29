Texas man busted with 1.6 pounds of meth after Border Patrol noticed him suspiciously eating a cheeseburger

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An Austin man was busted with about two pounds of meth taped under his clothes after Border Patrol agents noticed him suspiciously eating a cheeseburger at a checkpoint, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Texas announced this week.

Yen-Tsun Huang, who is originally from Taiwan, was sentenced to 7 1/2 years in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release.

Huang was in the backseat of a car with two other people as they attempted to pass through a Border Patrol checkpoint in Falfurrias, a town about 75 miles north of the border, in July 2020.

The agent checked the IDs of the other two passengers then turned his attention to Huang.

"[The Border Patrol agent] looked inside the passenger-side rear window and notice Huang opening what looked to be a Big Mac burger from McDonald's and took a first bite. [The Border Patrol agent] thought it was unusual that someone would wait until the exact moment they got to the checkpoint to start eating, given that the nearest McDonald's is over 60 miles south," the original criminal complaint said.

As Border Patrol continued the immigration inspection, a K-9 alerted on the vehicle, indicating that there may be drugs inside.

A Border Patrol agent felt a "brick-like object strapped around" each of Huang's thighs during a pat down, then saw "black tape around his shorts holding three bundles to his legs" in a more thorough search.

Huang admitted to the officers that the substance was meth, according to the criminal complaint. The packages contained 735.56 grams of meth, which is a little more than 1.6 pounds.

Huang, a citizen of Taiwan, will have his legal permanent resident status revoked and be issued an immigration detainer after completing his prison sentence.