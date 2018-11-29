WATCH: Woman brutally beaten outside California bar; one suspect still at large, police say

Police in Napa, Calif., say they are searching for one of two men accused of beating a woman at a bar earlier this month.

The suspect, identified as James Curtis Faulkenberry, punched the woman in the face and knocked her unconscious, the Bay Area's FOX 2 reported.

Faulkenberry is wanted on an active arrest warrant, police said. He faces two felony assault charges and a misdemeanor charge of disturbing the peace, the Napa Valley Register reported. A mugshot of Faulkenberry shows distinctive tattoos on his neck. Police said he should be considered dangerous.

The other suspect, identified as Juan Rojas, has turned himself in since the Nov. 17 incident and faces three felony assault charges, according to court records. He was being held without bail, the San Francisco Chronicle reported.

The woman, identified as "Audrey," told San Francisco's KPIX-TV that she was playing pool at Stone’s Sports Bar & Lounge in Napa after 11 p.m. when the attack occurred. She said she tried to defend herself with a pool cue, but she went “blank” and “everything was kind of fuzzy for a minute,” after the two men attacked her.

“I was already in fight-or-flight,” the woman told the station. “I was already intimidated. I was already scared.”

Police said one suspect attacked and kicked the woman several times. Security camera footage of the bar’s exterior shows a man fly through the front doors with a woman under him falling to the ground.

“We didn’t go outside, we flew outside,” the woman said. “Like he threw me and landed on top of me. I went blank, I went black and everything was kind of fuzzy for a minute. I don’t remember everything.”

Another suspect then appears, followed by other bar patrons wielding what appear to be pool cues. The patrons appear to be trying to help the woman but the two men fight them off, as seen in the video.

The suspects fled the scene before police arrived, the Sacramento Bee reported.

Police said the victim suffered multiple injuries from the attack, including a swollen face, and faded in and out of consciousness.