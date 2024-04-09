Expand / Collapse search
Woman in stolen SUV told police it was a tip from Waffle House customer: Tulsa authorities

Angela Harrison told Oklahoma authorities that a stolen SUV was actually a birthday tip from a Waffle House customer

Stepheny Price
Published
A woman was arrested after claiming that the stolen SUV she was driving was a birthday tip from a Waffle House customer, according to the Tulsa Police Department. 

Authorities said Angela Harrison, 53, was arrested and was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.

On April 1, just before 4 p.m., officers received an alert about a stolen white Jeep Liberty and tracked the stolen vehicle until they were able to stop it during a traffic stop. 

Police said Harrison claimed she was at a gas station, just an hour before the stop, when she ran into a former customer of hers when she worked at the Waffle House.  

Angela Harrison mugshot and her driving alleged stolen SUV

Authorities in Oklahoma said they arrested a woman after she claimed that a stolen SUV was a birthday tip from a Waffle House customer. (Tulsa Police Department)

Harrison told officers the customer gave her $10 cash and the white Jeep Liberty because her 53rd birthday was coming up in a few weeks.

However, police said the jeep was reported stolen before Christmas, and detectives had already obtained a surveillance photo of Harrison in the vehicle from January 14. 

Angela Harrison, 53

Angela Harrison told Tulsa Police that the stolen SUV she was driving was a "birthday tip" from a Waffle House customer.  (Tulsa Police Department)

Harrison admitted to officers that she was the woman in the surveillance photo, but said she could not explain how she could have been in possession of the vehicle in January when she claimed it was gifted to her only an hour before.

Police said the owner of the SUV died last year and that the vehicle was returned to his family.