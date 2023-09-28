Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

CRIME

Woman returns to store she allegedly shoplifted to demand phone she left behind

Police say stolen merchandise worth less than phone left behind

Pilar Arias By Pilar Arias Fox News
Published
close
Alleged shoplifter returns for phone, attacks store owner Video

Alleged shoplifter returns for phone, attacks store owner

A suspect allegedly shoplifted a nail supply store, only to return after realizing she dropped her phone. Surveillance footage courtesy of Premier Nail Supply in Murrieta, Calif. FOX 11 Los Angeles reports.

One of two women who allegedly shoplifted from a California nail supply store returned to the business minutes later to demand her cellphone, which she had dropped, police say.

The store owner offered to exchange her electronic device – which Murrieta police said had the suspect's California driver's license and a credit card inside the case – for the stolen goods, but the suspect allegedly assaulted him prior to leaving a second time. 

The incident unfolded just after noon on Sept. 19. The event was caught on Premier Nail Supply's surveillance cameras, and footage was shared with FOX 11 Los Angeles. 

The alleged assault turned the theft of about $600 in merchandise – less than the value of the suspect's phone, according to police – into a robbery charge. The store owner suffered minor injuries after being thrown to the ground by one of the suspects.

VAN CRASHES INTO MICHIGAN LEGO RESALE SHOP; DRIVER ON THE LOOSE

Surveillance screengrab of alleged shoplifter

The alleged shoplifter attacked the store owner when he said he would give her back her phone in exchange for the items she took. (Premier Nail Supply )

The two suspects, who police identified to Fox News Digital as Kaydrianna Hall, 24, and Serenadi Banks, 19, left the scene in a black vehicle. They were contacted by police minutes later, when they were still sitting in the car outside their home about a mile away from the store. Police say the stolen merchandise was in plain sight inside the vehicle, and both women were taken to jail.

FLORIDA SHERIFF POSTS SNARKY ‘DRUG DEALING FOR DUMMIES’ AFTER SUSPECT ALLEGEDLY HIDES FENTANYL IN ODD PLACE

Cell phone alleged shoplifter wanted

The cell phone the alleged shoplifter demanded, which had a California driver's license and credit card inside the case. (Murrieta Police Department)

Alleged stolen goods California nail supply

Police say they caught up with the women a mile away from the store outside their home, with the stolen goods in plain sight. (Murrieta Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Hall and Banks are no longer in custody after posting bail, which was set at $5,000 each. 

"For sure woulda been easier to just buy the products with the credit card that was in the phone case," Murrieta police said on Facebook. 