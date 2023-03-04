Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Woman nearly hit by falling ceiling panel at Boston subway stop: VIDEO

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) says the panel was last inspected in 2021

Andrea Vacchiano
By Andrea Vacchiano | Fox News
close
Woman nearly hit by falling ceiling panel at Boston subway stop: video Video

Woman nearly hit by falling ceiling panel at Boston subway stop: video

A woman was almost hit with a 25-pound piece of ceiling panel while walking in a Boston subway stop. (Source: MBTA)

A Boston commuter was almost hit with a 25-pound piece of ceiling panel while walking in a subway stop on Wednesday.

VIdeo shows the woman walking towards the stairs at the Harvard Square station. Right before she reached the stairs, a piece of ceiling crashed down, unleashing a cloud of black dust.

The woman appeared visibly stunned and stood for a few seconds before walking around the debris.

"It is definitely not great to see it," a rider told FOX 25 Boston. "Definitely concerning."

MASSACHUSETTS SCHOOL DISTRICT HIT BY CYBERATTACK

MBTA riders board a train at Harvard Square, Monday, January 28, 2008.

MBTA riders board a train at Harvard Square, Monday, January 28, 2008. (Angela Rowlings/MediaNews Group/Boston Herald via Getty Images)

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority (MBTA) took to Twitter to explain the near-disaster in detail. The soundproofing ceiling panel's insulation had corroded due to water accumulation over time. 

The metal rivets holding it in place corroded as well. The panels were originally installed in 1978 and were last inspected in 2021. 

During the 2021 inspection, it was apparently difficult to see the problem area due to the design of the station.

"It is actually very difficult to get up and visibly and inspect the area," MBTA Interim General Manager Jeff Gonneville told FOX 25 Boston.

BOSTON CONSERVATORY NOW OFFERS DANCE CLASS TAUGHT BY ROCKETTE

Commuters walking past the MBTA's brand-new digital advertising and information screens at the Harvard Square T Station on Thursday, January 31, 2013. 

Commuters walking past the MBTA's brand-new digital advertising and information screens at the Harvard Square T Station on Thursday, January 31, 2013.  (Matthew J. Lee/The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

Crews are removing any remaining nonstructural panels to thoroughly investigate the ceiling.

"We quickly closed the area while engineers inspected panels & removed any that posed an immediate safety concern," the MBTA's tweet read. "We're incredibly thankful no one was injured."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP


 