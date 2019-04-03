Expand / Collapse search
Pregnancy
Woman in California gives birth to ‘a healthy baby boy’ at McDonald's, police say

Elizabeth Zwirz
California police officers were called into action this week after a pregnant woman gave birth at McDonald's, officials said.

California police officers were called into action this week after a pregnant woman gave birth at McDonald's, officials said.

Madera police officers were called to the fast-food chain after a woman went into “active labor,” the department said on Facebook.

The restaurant ultimately turned into a pseudo-delivery room, as there wasn’t enough time to get the mother to the hospital, police said.

Paramedics also responded to the McDonalds and “delivered a healthy baby boy,” according to the post.

“It’s not everyday you get to help deliver a new born baby at McDonalds,” the police wrote.

Both the mom and her newborn baby were taken to the hospital and “are both doing well,” the post said.