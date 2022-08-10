Woman says 'I hate Mexicans' after punching subway rider in the face: NYPD
NYC victim took suspect's photo as she was exiting the subway train
Police in New York City are looking for a woman accused of punching another woman on a subway train and saying "I hate Mexicans" as her apparent reason why.
The 41-year-old victim reported the incident happened Monday morning on a northbound "Q" train. The suspect allegedly sat next to her prior to standing up and punching her several times in the face without any prior provocation or conversation, according to a police news release.
When the victim asked the suspect why she hit her, the suspect allegedly said, "I hate Mexicans."
The victim took a picture of the suspect before she exited the train and sustained bruising to her forehead and a cut to her upper lip.
New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.
The suspect is described as a dark complexion woman, approximately 5'6" tall, thin build weighing 120 pounds, long dark hair in a ponytail with a tattoo with roman numerals on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front, blue jeans, black Crocs and carrying a purse.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.