Woman says 'I hate Mexicans' after punching subway rider in the face: NYPD

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City are looking for a woman accused of punching another woman on a subway train and saying "I hate Mexicans" as her apparent reason why.



The 41-year-old victim reported the incident happened Monday morning on a northbound "Q" train. The suspect allegedly sat next to her prior to standing up and punching her several times in the face without any prior provocation or conversation, according to a police news release.



When the victim asked the suspect why she hit her, the suspect allegedly said, "I hate Mexicans."



The victim took a picture of the suspect before she exited the train and sustained bruising to her forehead and a cut to her upper lip.

DC POLICE SEARCHING FOR 2 MEN ACCUSED OF ATTACKING GAY COUPLE

New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

WOMAN ACCUSED OF ATTACKING 'QUEER' COUPLE IN TEXAS FACES HATE CRIME CHARGES

The suspect is described as a dark complexion woman, approximately 5'6" tall, thin build weighing 120 pounds, long dark hair in a ponytail with a tattoo with roman numerals on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front, blue jeans, black Crocs and carrying a purse.