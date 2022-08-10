Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York City
Published

Woman says 'I hate Mexicans' after punching subway rider in the face: NYPD

NYC victim took suspect's photo as she was exiting the subway train

Pilar Arias
By Pilar Arias | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for August 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in New York City are looking for a woman accused of punching another woman on a subway train and saying "I hate Mexicans" as her apparent reason why. 

The 41-year-old victim reported the incident happened Monday morning on a northbound "Q" train. The suspect allegedly sat next to her prior to standing up and punching her several times in the face without any prior provocation or conversation, according to a police news release.  

When the victim asked the suspect why she hit her, the suspect allegedly said, "I hate Mexicans."

The victim took a picture of the suspect before she exited the train and sustained bruising to her forehead and a cut to her upper lip. 

DC POLICE SEARCHING FOR 2 MEN ACCUSED OF ATTACKING GAY COUPLE

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is searching for this person of interest following an attack on a subway train.

NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force is searching for this person of interest following an attack on a subway train.

New York Police Department's Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the incident.

WOMAN ACCUSED OF ATTACKING 'QUEER' COUPLE IN TEXAS FACES HATE CRIME CHARGES

Woman police say punched another woman on NYC subway train, saying "I hate Mexicans" when asked why.

Woman police say punched another woman on NYC subway train, saying "I hate Mexicans" when asked why.

The suspect is described as a dark complexion woman, approximately 5'6" tall, thin build weighing 120 pounds, long dark hair in a ponytail with a tattoo with roman numerals on her left arm. She was last seen wearing a black t-shirt with a graphic on the front, blue jeans, black Crocs and carrying a purse. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website or on Twitter. All calls are strictly confidential.

Pilar Arias is a multimedia journalist with more than 10 years of experience in broadcast, digital and print production. She covers a wide variety of topics. @PilarFOXNews.